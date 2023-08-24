Maharashtra: Madarsa teacher sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting minor girl
A madarsa teacher from Mumbra was sentenced by a special POCSO court in Thane in Maharashtra to five years' rigourous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.
Special POCSO Court Judge VV Virkar also fined Mohammad Sartaj Sheikh Rs 5,000 for the incident, which took place in the morning of November 16, 2017.
''He taught Arabic in the madarsa. He touched the victim inappropriately and fled. The case was filed after the girl complained of pain in the abdomen and narrated the ordeal to her parents,'' an official said.
He was convicted under section 376(f)(2) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
