India's youth are its strength: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the world has a lot of hopes from India and India has hopes from its youth.
Addressing the inaugural session of the state-level youth festival organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Jaipur at a private university near here, Thakur said the youth of the country are its strength.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief in the potential of youth has resulted in India having more than a lakh startups today and the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, Thakur, the Union youth affairs and sports minister, said.
''Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that when the world sees the potential of India and India's youth, the world sees its future in India. The world has a lot of hopes from India and India has hopes from its youth," he said.
The youth will have to play a big role in the country's development process, he said.
''When the youth of the country would be aware, the future of India would be in safe hands," he said asking youngsters to take a pledge to make India a developed country, take pride in its cultural heritage, maintain unity and togetherness, and perform their duties as citizens. He also said that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India.
''After the Modi government has come to power, you can see India's strength in the way that when attacks like Pulwama happen, a befitting reply is given with a surgical strike,'' he said.
