Left Menu

DoE orders Delhi govt schools to check subject-, class-wise enrolment ahead of mid-term exams

Ahead of mid-term examinations in Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education on Thursday directed all schools to check their subject-and class-wise enrolment to avoid confusion in subject combinations for the supply of question papers.The mid-term examinations are proposed to be held in September-October, the Directorate of Education DoE said in a circular.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:08 IST
DoE orders Delhi govt schools to check subject-, class-wise enrolment ahead of mid-term exams
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of mid-term examinations in Delhi government schools, the Directorate of Education on Thursday directed all schools to check their subject-and class-wise enrolment to avoid confusion in subject combinations for the supply of question papers.

The mid-term examinations are proposed to be held in September-October, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular. ''During the last few examinations, it has been observed that several schools furnished wrong subject combination and demanded extra question papers on the day of examination that created chaos in smooth functioning of the examination. To avoid such type of practice, the concerned school can check the subject-wise, medium-wise and class-wise enrolment,'' it said. No request for extra question papers will be entertained during the examination and action will be taken against such schools, according to rules, for furnishing wrong enrolment details and hampering the process, the DoE said. ''All heads of schools are advised to sincerely and attentively check the subject-wise and class-wise enrolment of their school so that the exact and accurate supply of question papers (can) be ensured,'' the circular stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023