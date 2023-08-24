Police use water cannons, wield canes to disperse protesting NSUI activists in Indore

Police used water cannons and wielded canes to disperse National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists on Thursday when they tried to barge into Indore's Devi Ahilya University's campus alleging irregularities in conduct of examinations and results.

Madhya Pradesh NSUI chief Ashutosh Chouksey and 39 other protesters were detained, a police officer said. The NSUI, the student of the Congress, claimed some of its members were injured in the police action, but law enforcement authorities denied their assertion.

The police said their personnel used water cannons and resorted to cane charge to disperse the agitators.

Chouksey said the police used canes on peaceful protesters and claimed some members of his outfit were injured.

However, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra said, “The police chased away the protesters and none of them was injured.'' NSUI activists caused inconvenience to citizens by their reckless protest on the busy RNT Road in the city, he said.

NSUI's Devi Ahilya University in-charge Vikas Nandwana said the activists wanted to submit a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Renu Jain regarding alleged irregularities in the varsity's examinations and results, and highlighting others demands.

However, the police stopped them from entering the university's campus, Nandwana said.

