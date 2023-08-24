Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:44 IST
Officiating VC of JU meets Bengal Guv; says CCTV installation to begin in two days' time
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Newly appointed officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, where a first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed, on Thursday said installation of CCTVs on the campus will begin in two days' time.

Officiating V C Buddhadeb Sau made the announcement after attending an emergency review meeting of the premier institute called at Raj Bhavan by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is the ex-officio chancellor of the varsity.

Sau, after the meeting, told reporters that the governor asked him to ensure ''200 per cent that ragging guidelines of the UGC are enforced in the varsity at the earliest''.

''The governor asked me to take demonstrative action that will assure people. He said such an incident should not recur,'' Sau, who was appointed by the Raj Bhavan on August 19, said.

''The process of installing CCTVs at certain strategic points, and not everywhere, will begin in two days' time,'' he said.

Asked if the governor wanted the restructuring of the internal inquiry committee formed by the JU in the wake of the incident, Sau said that Bose asked him to do whatever he deemed necessary with regard to the panel.

He said the governor was in favour of making the anti-ragging squad fully active.

''By tomorrow, the anti-ragging committee will be fully functional,'' Sau said.

A 17-year-old student died after falling from a second-floor balcony of the main boys' hostel, situated outside the university campus, on August 9. His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging.

At least 13 people, including former and current students of the varsity, have been arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

