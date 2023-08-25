Left Menu

In army-like fatigues, group enters Jadavpur University, police complaint lodged

A complaint was lodged in Jadavpur police station on Thursday a day after a group of men and women in camouflage gear like military personnel entered Jadavpur University and positioned themselves outside its administrative headquarters.JU officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told reporters that the group claimed themselves as representatives of a human rights group.Sau, however, asked them to introduce themselves through a written communique along with their credentials.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 00:00 IST
In army-like fatigues, group enters Jadavpur University, police complaint lodged
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@JUFET)
  • Country:
  • India

A complaint was lodged in Jadavpur police station on Thursday a day after a group of men and women in camouflage gear like military personnel entered Jadavpur University and positioned themselves outside its administrative headquarters.

JU officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told reporters that the group claimed themselves as representatives of a human rights group.

Sau, however, asked them to introduce themselves through a written communique along with their credentials. A police officer said a complaint was lodged at Jadavpur police station against one Quazi Sadeque Hossain, the self-styled secretary general of 'Asian Human Rights Society', who along with 25-30 others entered the campus on Wednesday afternoon in army uniform.

''Around 4.20 pm, a person identified as Quazi Sadeque Hossain, who claimed himself as the secretary general of 'Asian Human Rights Society,' along with 20-30 others entered the campus in army uniform,'' the official said, adding the complaint was lodged by a sub-inspector of the police station. The leader of the group along with two others later went to Sau's chamber and left soon afterwards. ''They had introduced themselves as a human rights group. As they had sent a communique to me for a meeting, I gave them time. I asked them to provide their credentials in writing,'' Sau told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global
4
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023