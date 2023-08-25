Left Menu

RGU, Vivekananda Kendra ink MoU to promote Japanese language

The MoU signing event witnessed the participation of key representatives from both parties, a communique said here on Friday.Director of the Institute of Distance Education at RGU Prof Ashan Riddi and Bhanudas Dhakras, General Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, affixed their signatures to the agreement.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 25-08-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 11:05 IST
RGU, Vivekananda Kendra ink MoU to promote Japanese language
Representative Image Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their collaboration in promoting the learning and teaching of Japanese language.

The MoU, signed on Thursday, aimed at facilitating teaching, research, faculty, and student development, as well as cultural exchange, mutually benefiting both the institutions. The MoU signing event witnessed the participation of key representatives from both parties, a communique said here on Friday.

Director of the Institute of Distance Education at RGU Prof Ashan Riddi and Bhanudas Dhakras, General Secretary of Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari, affixed their signatures to the agreement. RGU vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, welcomed the MoU as a promising stride towards fostering education, rural development, and empowerment activities. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would yield actionable results, given the considerable potential of Vivekananda Kendra. The core objective of the MoU is to establish a framework for inter-institutional cooperation in teaching and research. Japanese language education will take centre stage in this collaboration. As per the MoU, Vivekananda Kendra will provide syllabi, course management and instructional staff for the Japanese Language project. Underlining the contemporary significance of Japanese language proficiency, Prof Riddi underscored its relevance in the global job market. The partnership's focal point is the introduction of a six-month certificate course in Basic Japanese Language. The curriculum will encompass grammar and scripts, including Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji. Learners will acquire both conversational fluency and precise writing skills, the communique added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023