Hospitality Visionary Soumitra Pahari Joins IIHM as Director of Hospitality and Executive Education

KOLKATA, India, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) proudly announces the appointment of Soumitra Pahari as the Director of Hospitality and Executive Education. A distinguished figure in the global hospitality industry, Mr Pahari brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role, continuing his remarkable journey as an experienced hospitality professional and an industry thought leader.

Mr Soumitra Pahari's illustrious career spans decades, marked by his exceptional contributions to the field. Formerly the General Manager of Grand Mercure Gandhinagar Gift City, Mr Pahari's innovative approach and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on the industry. Under his direction, the premium establishment has flourished, becoming a hallmark of luxury and service excellence. His visionary strategies and ability to drive transformative change have garnered him widespread recognition, solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the hospitality domain.

Respected across the hospitality industry as a visionary leader and seasoned hotelier, Mr Pahari's career has transcended traditional boundaries, evolving him into an acclaimed life coach, motivational speaker, and mentor.

Beyond his thriving role as a hotelier, Mr Pahari's foray into the realms of personal development, mentoring, and motivational speaking have further solidified his status as a multifaceted leader. Through his transformative guidance, Pahari has empowered individuals to unlock their potential and achieve personal and professional milestones. His engaging speeches and mentoring sessions have ignited a spark of motivation in countless lives, leading them towards success.

As the Director of Hospitality and Executive Education at IIHM, Mr. Pahari will lead the institute's efforts to shape the next generation of hospitality leaders. He will be responsible for the hospitality operations of the hotels under IIHM, namely, Indismart Kolkata, Indismart Woodbourne Resort Goa and Chocolate House Bangalore. He will also be working on the Executive Education Vertical, which is being developed to help hospitality professionals further their management acumen and other skills to achieve greater career heights. Drawing on his vast experience, Mr Pahari will curate and oversee an educational programme that blends academic rigour with real-world insights, preparing students to excel in the dynamic and evolving landscape of the global hospitality industry.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM, expressed his excitement about Mr Pahari's appointment, stating, ''We are thrilled to welcome Soumitra Pahari to the IIHM family. His remarkable journey and extensive experience will undoubtedly elevate our institute's mission to empower aspiring hospitality professionals. With Mr Pahari at the helm of our Hospitality and Executive Education divisions, we are poised to reach new heights of excellence in hospitality education.'' Mr Soumtira Pahari also expressed excitement about his new role: ''I am truly honoured and excited to join the IIHM family as the Director of Hospitality and Executive Education. IIHM has a long-standing reputation for excellence in hospitality education, and I am eager to contribute to its legacy. Together, we will continue to shape the future of the hospitality industry, nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators. I believe that by fostering a culture of creativity, adaptability, and global perspective, we can empower our students to excel in this ever-evolving field. I look forward to working with the dedicated team at IIHM to realise this vision and make a lasting impact on the world of hospitality.'' Mr Pahari's strategic vision and commitment to fostering innovation align perfectly with IIHM's core values. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the institute continues to expand its global footprint and refine its curriculum to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is one of the largest chains of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati.

IIHM has campuses in Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Goa, Bangkok, Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and Singapore (opening soon). Students passing out of the group are awarded International Degree from the University of West London and are equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in teaching and global placements. Real-time experience is the key to success in IIHM's learning experience which includes working in own training hotels and resorts attached to the campuses.

IIHM is a Founding Institutional member of the (IHC) International Hospitality Council, London. It offers discerning students excellent opportunities to be a global partner of the University of West London. Following a truly international curriculum, IIHM offers a BSc (Hons) in International Hospitality Management from the University of West London, UK. Students are also awarded UGC approved Indian Degrees. IIHM students also have the option of completing their final year in the UK, Switzerland, Germany or Canada, after completing and performing well in the first two years in India.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 30 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times six times including 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022 and recently in 2023. ''Most Valuable Hospitality Education Brand 2023'' by Zee 24ghanta. Awarded ''Best Hospitality Education Brand 2020'' & 2022, ''Best Global Hospitality Education Brand 2023'' by Zee Education Excellence Award. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education Award by ASSOCHAM consecutively for 5 years. With it presence felt internationally and having alumni across almost all continents of the world.

Media Contact: Abdullah Ahmed, COO, IIHM Hotel School Group T: +91-(0)11-43204700 E: Abdullah.ahmed@iihm.ac.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194256/S_Pahari.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572818/IIHM_Logo.jpg

