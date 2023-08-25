Novo Nordisk to address social inequality in dialogue with healthcare systems -CEO
Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said on Friday the company will work with European government healthcare systems to ensure less fortunate and the most obese people get access to its Wegovy weight-loss drug.
"In Europe, we would aim to seek reimbursement for those patients with the highest BMI, have co-morbidities, and perhaps also those less fortunate from a socio-economic point of view," Jorgensen said at a Reuters Newsmaker event on Friday.
The Danish company's hugely popular injectable Wegovy is the first-to-market in a new class of highly effective weight-loss drugs. Used alongside changes to diet and exercise, Wegovy leads to an average weight loss of around 15%.
