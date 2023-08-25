Left Menu

Edtech Startup Codevidhya Raises Undisclosed Amount from Investors

Codevidhya, a prominent EdTech institution dedicated to equipping school students with extensive coding proficiency, recently triumphed in securing next round of funding. Additionally, the educational organization has been honored with a substantial grant of INR 75 Lakhs for its outstanding achievement in winning the esteemed Rajiv Gandhi Innovation Award, conferred by the Government of Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 15:35 IST
Founded by Shiv Ram, Codevidhya in July 2023 raised undisclosed sum of funding from HNI Investors and existing investors to empower and upskill students across ages and geography through new age learning techniques using a phygital model that complements the school curriculum. Codevidhya, a prominent EdTech institution dedicated to equipping school students with extensive coding proficiency, recently triumphed in securing next round of funding. Additionally, the educational organization has been honored with a substantial grant of INR 75 Lakhs for its outstanding achievement in winning the esteemed Rajiv Gandhi Innovation Award, conferred by the Government of Rajasthan. Codevidhya has marked its presence as a pioneering force in the realm of education. With a strong foothold in B2B, B2C, and B2G markets, this institution has been offering comprehensive financial literacy, coding skills along with computer books and learning platform from Grade 1 to 10 and online courses for the age group 6 to 16 years. Mr. Shiv Ram, (an edupreneur from past 20 years) the Founder of Codevidhya expressed, ''The infusion garnered through this round will play a pivotal role in propelling the institution's ambitious expansion plans and elevating the caliber of its offerings.'' Mr. Shiv Ram also stated that having a strong hold in various segments like B2B, B2C, B2G has helped it excel the edtech crisis and helped it secure a funding round amidst the funding winter, especially in edtech. Codevidhya is one of its kind company catering the students through all the channels. It is the only company that can leverage their B2B volume of students to acquire B2C customers. ''The Rajiv Gandhi Innovation Award, given among 4000 startups, is a testament to the institution's outstanding contributions in the field of innovation. This acknowledgment by the Government of Rajasthan not only underscores our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of education but also highlights our dedication to ensuring the accessibility of education to a multitude of students and fostering an enriched learning environment,'' he added. In the trajectory of the long-term, Codevidhya is poised to focus on two innovative products-an extensive Skill curriculum and financial literacy. These pioneering offerings are set to firmly establish the institution as a trailblazer within the edtech sphere, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in educational technology.

