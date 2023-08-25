Radiosurgery workshop underway at Amrita Hospital in Kochi

In what is believed to be a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, a three-day educational workshop is underway here to disperse knowledge of radiosurgery and stereotactic radiotherapy among neurosurgeons, oncologists, and medical students.

The continuing medical education workshop is hosted by the International Stereotactic Radiosurgery Society (ISRS) in association with the Amrita Hospitals in Kochi and Faridabad.

Organisers said the three-day workshop, which began on Thursday evening, would revolutionise radiosurgery practices in the country.

ISRS was founded as an international, non-profit organisation in 1991 and is dedicated to advancing the field of stereotactic radiosurgery through research, education and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Titled 'Advancements in Stereotactic Radiosurgery for Managing Benign Intracranial Tumors, Skull Base Tumors, and Abdominal Genitourinary and Gynecological Cancers: A Comprehensive Radiosurgery Educational Course', the educational workshop is organised with an aim to manage and eradicate benign intracranial tumours, skull-based tumours and genitourinary malignancies, Amrita Hospital said in a release.

It said there was a presumption that radiosurgery might not be cost-effective in countries like India due to the relatively brief treatment period compared to the associated expenses.

''Nevertheless, studies carried out in India, including research at Amrita Hospitals, have challenged this assumption. These studies have demonstrated substantial advantages in terms of improved quality of life and treatment outcomes. It's evident that the significance of radiosurgery in India is on par with its importance in Western nations,'' the release said.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Prem Nair, Group Medical Director of Amrita Hospitals and Provost-Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

The event is endorsed by various medical institutions including the Indian Society of Neuro-oncology (ISNO), Cochin Oncology Group (COG), Association of Radiation Oncology, India (AROI), Neurological Society of India (NSI) and Indian Society of Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery (ISSFN).

The interactive sessions and open forums will give participants a platform to share perspectives, discuss clinical cases, and cultivate a collaborative learning environment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)