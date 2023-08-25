Left Menu

Punjab govt releases Rs 48.91 cr for new hostels at Panjab University

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:40 IST
Punjab govt releases Rs 48.91 cr for new hostels at Panjab University
The Punjab government on Friday released Rs 48.91 crore for the construction of hostels at the Panjab University in Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Rs 25.91 crore has been released for a boys' hostel and Rs 23 crore for a girls' hostel.

The construction of these hostels will ease the woes of many students who struggle to find paying guests or other accommodations, he said.

Mann said he had visited the PU campus on July 25 to enquire about the problems being faced by the university's management and the students had urged him to construct new hostels.

The CM said the construction work will start at the earliest and funds have been released.

Describing the PU as part of the state's glorious heritage, Mann said the prestigious institution has produced eminent personalities who have left an indelible mark in various fields.

The chief minister said 175 colleges in the state are affiliated with the university and the government is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of the state and its people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

