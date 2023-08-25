Left Menu

Sudan: ‘lost generation’ of children amid war, hunger, disease: UN humanitarians

UN News | Updated: 25-08-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 18:54 IST
Sudan: ‘lost generation’ of children amid war, hunger, disease: UN humanitarians
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday that the spread of fighting and hunger in Sudan could destroy the country, as the future of a "lost generation" of children lies in the balance. Mr. Griffiths said that the conflict spelled trauma for Sudan's youth and cited "deeply disturbing" reports that some children were being used in the fighting. Tweet URL > UNOCHA He also warned that hundreds of thousands of children in the country were severely malnourished and "at imminent risk of death" if left untreated. Those children were particularly vulnerable to disease outbreaks, while access to medical treatment was lacking. ## Healthcare 'decimated' A "staggering" 67 per cent of all main hospitals in areas affected by the fighting were already out of service as of 31 May, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said. Only 29 hospitals were operating fully or partially and were at risk of closure due to shortages of medical staff, supplies, water and electricity. Mr. Griffiths stated that the conflict had simply "decimated" Sudan's health care sector. The UN health agency warned that critical services, including maternal and child health care and management of severe acute malnutrition, have been discontinued in many areas. WHO noted the high prevalence of wasting and stunting among children, and said that cases of dengue, measles and acute watery diarrhoea were being reported across the country. ## 'Lethal combination' The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) joined other UN humanitarians in sounding the alarm over the future of the country's youth, saying that "the lethal combination of measles, malnutrition and displacement is putting lives of children at a very high risk if urgent action is not taken". According to UNICEF, at least two million children have been forced from their homes since the start of the conflict just over four months ago. The UN agency also deplored that as the conflict dragged on, an entire generation of young Sudanese was likely to miss out on education. ## 'Viral' spread of conflict Humanitarians expressed fears of a long war given the relentless, "viral" spread of fighting across the country. Mr. Griffiths noted that the violence and ensuing food shortages had reached the country's Kordofan region. In South Kordofan's capital Kadugli, food stocks have been depleted while fighting and roadblocks barred aid workers from reaching those in need, he said. Mr. Griffiths added that in West Kordofan's El Fula, humanitarian offices have been ransacked and supplies looted. He also expressed concern for the safety of civilians in Al Jazira in the eastern part of the country. The state was known for its wheat production and Mr. Griffiths underscored that the conflict was moving ever closer to "Sudan's breadbasket". ## Region under pressure, funding scarce With cross-border displacement nearing the one million mark, "a protracted conflict in Sudan could tip the entire region into a humanitarian catastrophe", Mr. Griffiths said. He called on the warring parties to "put the people of Sudan above the pursuit of power or resources", and on the international community to respond "with the urgency this crisis deserves". According to the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA), the $2.57 billion humanitarian appeal for Sudan is currently only 26 per cent funded, while funding for the response plan to support neighbouring countries has reached just over 30 percent.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Legionnaires' outbreak in southern Polish city kills five and more

Health News Roundup: J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division; Le...

 Global
2
“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remarks on Wagner chief's death

“Prigozhin a talented businessman, made some mistakes”: Putin’s first remark...

 Russia
3
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but pandemic in 'a different phase’; Nearly 2 million excess deaths followed China's sudden end of COVID curbs - study and more

Health News Roundup: Highly mutated COVID variant found in new countries but...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023