Fake degree racket in Delhi's Paschim Vihar busted, two in police net

Two men have been arrested here for allegedly making and selling forged degree certificates and mark sheets of various private universities, police said on Friday. The accused were nabbed on Thursday from their office at Prateek Apartment, Paschim Vihar West following a tip-off about a gang involved in preparing fake mark sheets, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Fake documents prepared in back dates, including forged degree certificates and mark sheets of different universities, six mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from the duo, Yadav said. The accused have been identified as Shiv Shankar (43), a resident of Bapa Nagar in Karol Bagh, and Sunil Mishra (39), a resident of Sultanpuri, he said. Shankar was the mastermind of this fake degree racket and had been running it for the last 5-6 years, the ACP said, adding that he was previously involved in a similar case. Mishra was working with Shankar for the last two years as the tele-caller, receiver and deliverer of fake documents, and even handled customers, police said. Police said the accused were offering fake certificates of different higher education courses like BSc, BBA, MBA, B.Tech, M.Tech, MCA, BA/BCom, among others, on back dates. They used to sell these fake documents at high prices.

