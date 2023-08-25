BJYM, ABVP hold rally in Jadavpur over death of undergraduate student

The BJYM and ABVP held a rally in south Kolkata on Friday, protesting the death of a Jadavpur University student at its hostel earlier this month.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the rally from Golpark to Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand. Decrying ragging on campus, the participants of the march raised slogans against the Left students' unions in the university.

In a purported video of the rally shared by the ruling Trinamool Congress on X, some of the participants were seen raising the slogan of ''Afzal ke yaaro ko, goli maro...'' (shoot the friends of Afzal).

''We condemn such hooliganism & the sheer attempt to disrupt peace in Bengal,'' the TMC posted.

The gates of the varsity were shut as the rally passed by, covering a distance of 2 km, and bringing traffic to a standstill.

''It is very shameful for Bengal that some people in the garb of being students (of Jadavpur University) are showing shoes to a political rally. Several highly educated persons are participating in the rally,'' Adhikari told PTI-Video.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who also participated in the rally, said the main demand of the rally was the installation of CCTV cameras on the campus and severe punishment for all those involved in the death of the boy. ''We also demand the use of identity cards and biometric systems at the entry gates of the hostel, and a stop to the use of narcotics and liquor on the campus,'' she told PTI.

Members of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) formed a human chain outside the campus to prevent any flare-up.

''We did not want any disruption of academic activity and a repeat of last week's episode between our students and outsiders,'' JUTA secretary Partha Pratim Roy said, pointing to the scuffle between BJYM activists and members of students' outfit RSF.

Referring to the inflammatory slogans raised in the rally, he said, ''Citing the tragic death of a student, some forces are out to malign the JU, its faculty and its students, but they cannot belittle our research work which has been going on for decades.'' A member of the Arts Faculty Students' Union (AFSU) of the varsity alleged that there were provocations from the rally. ''But, we had asked our members and other students not to react.'' The first-year undergraduate student, a resident of Bagula in Nadia, fell from the second-floor balcony of the varsity's hostel on August 9. He died a few hours later while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

His family alleged that he was subjected to intense ragging by his seniors.

So far, 13 persons, both present and former students, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

