Over 4 lakh students in Delhi switched from private to govt schools: Atishi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 20:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Delhi is the only state in the country where children are shifting from private schools to government schools with over 4 lakh students making the switch in the past few years, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday.

Speaking after inaugurating a new branch of the B R Ambedkar Schoool of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) at Kohat Enclave in Pitampura here, Atishi said this new school will inspire students to work harder.

She also encouraged students to utilise to the maximum the facilities available at the new ASoSE branch.

Speaking about the Delhi government's initiatives to improve government schools, Atishi said, ''Our government schools have come a long way and students now feel proud of it.” ''Over 4 lakh students shifted to our schools in the past few years. Delhi is the only state across the country where children are shifting from private schools to government schools,'' the minister added.

According to the Delhi government, the Kohat Enclave ASoSE will benefit children from Pitampura, Anandvas Resettlement Colony, Mongolpuri, Sultanpuri, and some areas in Rohini.

The four-storey school has 50 classrooms, 9 labs, 2 libraries, offices, staff rooms, activity rooms, sports facilities and an elevator.

