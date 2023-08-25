Lalit Kala Akademi to host 63rd National Exhibition of Art from August 28

The 63rd National Exhibition of Art will be organised at the Lalit Kala Akademi campus here from August 28, veteran painter and Akademi chairman V Nagdas announced on Friday. The annual art event will be inaugurated by actor Manoj Joshi, writer Chandraprakash Dwivedi and artist Vasudeo Kamath at Kamani Auditorium. The National Exhibition of Art (NEA) every year calls for works of visual art from different genres, including painting, sculpture, print making, photography, digital art, video art and installations. The exhibition will showcase works by a total of 20 artists from across India, who were selected for the National Akademi Award from a total of 2,291 applicants with 5,714 entries. The 20 exhibiting artists will receive the award at the inaugural ceremony in the form of a plaque, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Talking about the exhibition and award, Nagdas said the NEA is the most anticipated art event of the country and the Akademi Awards bring artists name, fame and future opportunities. The Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA) has devised a few collateral and complementary events to add more colour to the NEA, said the chairman.

''There will be illustrated lectures, curatorial walks and interactive gallery sessions at the LKA while the NEA is on. We have plans to involve young interlocutors who could interact with the visiting public. The Akademi has designed programmes to reach out to the local public and the student communities in Delhi and the NCR,'' Nagdas added.

The awardees are Abhipsa Pradhan (Delhi), Akash Biswas (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Anamika Singh (UP), Anas Sultan (Uttar Pradesh), Arti Paliwal (New Delhi), Bhaurao Bodade (Madhya Pradesh), Chuguli Kumar Sahoo (Odisha), Deepak Kumar (Haryana), Deepak Kumar (UP), Janhavi Khemka (UP), Kiran Anila Sherkhane (Karnataka), Kumar Jigeeshu (New Delhi), Mahendra Pratap Dinkar (New Delhi), Nagesh Balaji Gadekar (Gujarat), Narottam Das (Orissa), Pankaj Kumar Singh (UP), Pawan Kumar (Haryana), Priyoum Talukdar (Assam), Sama Kantha Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) and Somen Debnath (Tripura).

