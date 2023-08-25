Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu pays obeisance at Golden Temple

India's Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Friday.

He was honoured by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). During his visit to the Golden Temple, Sandhu visited the SGPC headquarters at Teja Singh Samundri Hall which was named after his grandfather.

Sandhu said Harmandir Sahib is the centre of faith for entire humanity and he visits the Golden Temple every year to seek the Guru's blessings.

He said his grandfather contributed greatly to establishing the SGPC and participated in several ''morchas'' (fronts).

“It is a matter of pride for our family that Teja Singh was a high-ranking leader of the Sikh community,” he added.

Sandhu said in the era of technology, the Sikh community should make more efforts to make the students studying in its educational institutions experts in technical education.

