All patient samples to be collected at respective OPDs at AIIMS from September 1

Beginning September 1, all patient samples will be collected at the respective OPDs at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here. An office memorandum, issued on Friday, said few departments are requiring patients to visit the academic areas like Teaching Block for collection of body fluid samples, report collection, among others. ''This is causing great inconvenience to patients and their attendants, and is also resulting in overcrowding of academic and office areas which have not been designed for the said purpose,'' the memorandum issued by AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas said.

''Accordingly, it is desired that all patient samples shall be collected in the respective OPDs itself and no patient/attendant shall be required to go to any other area for sample collection or for submitting the sample for analysis,'' it said. Similarly, all reports shall be made available electronically or from the respective OPDs. For the said purpose, shared sample collection and report collection rooms shall be identified and operationalised in the respective OPDs latest by August 31. All departments, who are currently requiring the patients to visit their labs in academic/office areas for sample collection or report collection, shall coordinate with the faculty in-charge New RAK OPD to ensure that with effect from September 1, 2023, all their sample/report collection is done from the OPD itself. Also, it is strongly recommended that all reports should be uploaded on AllMS HMIS (eHospital) so that patients can access the same from ORS portal seamlessly, the memorandum added. For the same, all diagnostic departments are requested to coordinate with the computer facility and on board their reporting systems with eHospital. ''Accordingly, all clinical departments are also advised to not send any patient to any academic or office areas for sample/report collection,'' it stated.

