35 per cent engineering seats vacant in govt colleges: Minister

Haryana Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Friday said 35 per cent of engineering seats in state government institutions and universities are vacant during the academic session 2022-23.

The total number of engineering seats in these institutions is 5,151, out of which 3,394 seats are filled and 35 per cent are vacant.

Sharma said this in response to a question raised by MLA Sanjay Singh in the state Assembly here.

Currently, four state government engineering colleges and 12 state universities offer B.E./B.Tech. courses, the minister said. In addition to this, four central government institutes, and universities in the state offer B.E./B.Tech. courses. There is also one government-aided institute that offers B.E./B.Tech. courses, he said.

Meanwhile, Sharma stated that one government-aided engineering college and one private engineering college are already operational in Nuh district. During the academic session 2022-23, 54 per cent of the seats are vacant in Mewat Engineering College Nuh (Government Aided), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)