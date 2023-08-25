Left Menu

35 per cent engineering seats vacant in govt colleges: Minister

During the academic session 2022-23, 54 per cent of the seats are vacant in Mewat Engineering College Nuh Government Aided, he said.

Haryana Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Friday said 35 per cent of engineering seats in state government institutions and universities are vacant during the academic session 2022-23.

The total number of engineering seats in these institutions is 5,151, out of which 3,394 seats are filled and 35 per cent are vacant.

Sharma said this in response to a question raised by MLA Sanjay Singh in the state Assembly here.

Currently, four state government engineering colleges and 12 state universities offer B.E./B.Tech. courses, the minister said. In addition to this, four central government institutes, and universities in the state offer B.E./B.Tech. courses. There is also one government-aided institute that offers B.E./B.Tech. courses, he said.

Meanwhile, Sharma stated that one government-aided engineering college and one private engineering college are already operational in Nuh district. During the academic session 2022-23, 54 per cent of the seats are vacant in Mewat Engineering College Nuh (Government Aided), he said.

