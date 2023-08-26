Noida cops turn teacher as slum children learn about Chandrayaan-3

Noida Police personnel on Friday donned the hat of teachers as they taught slum-dwelling children about the significance of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 which made a successful landing on the Moon's surface.

The children, many of whom are out of regular education, are being taught by policemen as part of 'Nanhe Parindey' (Young Birds) initiative being run in the city since 2021 with the support of HCL Foundation and NGO Chetna, officials said.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole on Wednesday. India is now part of an exclusive club of four countries that have succeeded in lunar missions and the first to land on its south police As part of the 'Nanhe Parindey' initiative, police officials on Friday taught about the Chandrayaan-3 mission, its success and its significance to the slum-dwelling children besides taking classes on other routine subjects, a police spokesperson said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida-1) Rajneesh Verma, who also donned the teacher's hat at one of the classes, said a short film was also shown to the children about the ISRO's lunar mission.

"There are five mobile vans which are equipped with resources for teaching these kids that go around eight locations in the city, like near Sector 18, Sector 52, Sector 126, etc," Verma said.

"The initiative is focused on bringing back to mainstream education the children who reside in slums but had discontinued education due to whatever reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

He said the effort is now bearing results as around 2,000 children across the city slums now attend these special classes while an estimated 250 of them have joined regular classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)