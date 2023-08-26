Left Menu

MP CM to inaugurate hospital, lay foundation stones of facilities at GMC

Updated: 26-08-2023 20:28 IST
MP CM to inaugurate hospital, lay foundation stones of facilities at GMC
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday will inaugurate a 2000-bed hospital constructed at a cost of more than Rs 482 crore and lay foundation stones of health facilities worth more than Rs 245 crore at the government-run Gandhi Medical College here.

The chief minister will lay the foundation stones of Rs 17.52 crore OPD building, Rs 27.4 crore nursing college and hostel building and Out Patient Department's (OPD) registration counter centre among other things, said Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang after inspecting the site on Saturday. Chouhan will also kick off a project under which MBBS course seats at GMC have been raised to 250 from 150, Sarang said, adding that PG seats too have been increased at the college.

