Minor boy's body found in Assam BJP MP's house

The body of a 10-year-old boy, the son of a domestic help, was recovered from the residence of Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy in Assams Cachar district on Saturday, police said. We are investigating the matter, Sen, who visited the spot soon after receiving information, said.

Minor boy's body found in Assam BJP MP's house
The body of a 10-year-old boy, the son of a domestic help, was recovered from the residence of Lok Sabha MP Rajdeep Roy in Assam's Cachar district on Saturday, police said. The body was found with a cloth wrapped around the neck, Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen told PTI. The victim's mother was working in the house of the BJP leader as a domestic help for two-and-a-half years and was originally from Dholai area, he said. ''The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination. We are investigating the matter,'' Sen, who visited the spot soon after receiving information, said. The MP did not want to make any comment on the incident, saying that the police are investigating the case.

