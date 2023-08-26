Student slapping row: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP, Yogi Adityanath govt in UP

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday alleged that the Muzaffarnagar incident in Uttar Pradesh in which a teacher is accused of making communal comments is a ''product of the last nine years'' (rule of BJP).

The message being ''drilled'' into the minds of little children is that one can beat up and humiliate a Muslim without any repercussions, he said on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

The father of the child has withdrawn his kid from school and gave it in writing that he doesn't want to pursue the matter because he knows he won't get justice and instead it might vitiate the "atmosphere", he claimed.

Who are these people who will ''vitiate'' the atmosphere over a father seeking justice for his kid, Owaisi asked.

It is an indictment of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's rule that people have no faith in due process, he charged.

It is more likely that the teacher will get some government award rather than being punished, he said in a jibe.

''Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 is clear. Why has @muzafarnagarpol must take action. @NCPCR_ & @India_NHRC are otherwise quick to take suo motu action but here they have done nothing,'' he said.

''Reportedly, NCPCR is more concerned about the video getting viral rather than ensuring justice,'' he claimed.

Referring to the use of bulldozers in UP against those involved in crimes and other illegal activities, the AIMIM leader asked Adityanath as to ''what happened to bulldozers and ''thok do''.

As outrage poured in from all quarters including political parties, Muzaffarnagar Police on Saturday booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

