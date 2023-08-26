Indonesian doctors act on tell-tale signs of family violence
UN News | Updated: 26-08-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 23:15 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Puskemas Sangurara Men
- Puskemas
- Kartini Rustandi
- Recognition
- Salim
- the Government
- Indonesia
- Budi Waskito
- United Nations
- Palu
- UN Women
- Indonesia_domestic-violence-01.jpgimage1024x768.jpg
- Libu Perempuan
- Palu’s Anuta Pura Hospital
- Dr Salim
- Norcahyo Budi Waskito
- Government
- Indonesian
- Puskemas Sangurara Doctors
- Indonesia-02.jpgimage1170x530cropped.jpg
Advertisement