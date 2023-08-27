Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar offers prayers at Rajasthan temple

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday offered prayers at the Surya temple in Lohargal Dham of Rajasthans Jhunjhunu district. Blessed to visit Shri Surya Mandir, Lohargal Dham This is my prayer to Sun God the vice president said on X.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 10:32 IST
Vice President Dhankhar offers prayers at Rajasthan temple
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday offered prayers at the Surya temple in Lohargal Dham of Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. “Salute to the Sun God! Blessed to visit Shri Surya Mandir, Lohargal Dham!! Lord Suryadev is the source of energy of all the worlds, the basis of life, the light pillar of the world. May everyone be happy, prosperous, energetic, create new records everyday in the country... This is my prayer to Sun God!” the vice president said on 'X'. After his visit to the temple, the vice president is scheduled to offer prayers at the Rani Sati temple in Jhunjhunu and address a programme at Sainik School.

The vice president is also scheduled to attend a programme at the National Institute of Ayurveda here this evening.

