AM Jain Group launches skill development programme -- UNNATI

The AM Jain Group of Institutions has unveiled 'UNNATI' a skill development initiative commemorating its 121st Founder's Day.

With an investment of Rs 10 crore, UNNATI is aimed at providing skills to 25,000 aligned with the demands of the industry.

''We firmly believe in the transformative potential of education. Through UNNATI, we are laying the cornerstone for a skilled workforce capable of shaping and propelling tomorrow's innovations,'' AM Jain Group Secretary Udhan Kumar Chordia said.

''Our investment of over Rs 10 crore under-scores our unwavering education to furnishing students with an education beyond textbooks and classrooms,'' he said in a press release. UNNATI has meticulously curated a range of comprehensive courses. These courses are strategically designed to empower students with the industry-relevant skills required to excel in the future job market.

