Left Menu

AM Jain Group launches skill development programme -- UNNATI

The AM Jain Group of Institutions has unveiled UNNATI a skill development initiative commemorating its 121st Founders Day.With an investment of Rs 10 crore, UNNATI is aimed at providing skills to 25,000 aligned with the demands of the industry.We firmly believe in the transformative potential of education.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 15:13 IST
AM Jain Group launches skill development programme -- UNNATI
  • Country:
  • India

The AM Jain Group of Institutions has unveiled 'UNNATI' a skill development initiative commemorating its 121st Founder's Day.

With an investment of Rs 10 crore, UNNATI is aimed at providing skills to 25,000 aligned with the demands of the industry.

''We firmly believe in the transformative potential of education. Through UNNATI, we are laying the cornerstone for a skilled workforce capable of shaping and propelling tomorrow's innovations,'' AM Jain Group Secretary Udhan Kumar Chordia said.

''Our investment of over Rs 10 crore under-scores our unwavering education to furnishing students with an education beyond textbooks and classrooms,'' he said in a press release. UNNATI has meticulously curated a range of comprehensive courses. These courses are strategically designed to empower students with the industry-relevant skills required to excel in the future job market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023