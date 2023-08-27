Singapore-based Global Schools forms strategic partnership with Witty Group of India

Singapore-headquartered Global Schools Foundation (GSF) has entered into a strategic partnership with Witty Group of Institutions, India to provide innovative education formats that aim to create global learning opportunities and future-ready skills for students.

The strategic partnership endeavours to capitalise on the individual strengths of the two groups and aims to benefit from the operating synergies and smart learning technologies, a release said.

''Our collaboration is sure to greatly benefit the student community by encouraging ideation and peer-to-peer interactions at a global level,'' said Atul Temurnikar, GSF Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.

Witty Group co-Founder Vinay Jain said ''GSF's network will give a much better learning experience to the students to excel beyond academics, and help shape them as global citizens.'' GSF network of international schools, spread across 64 campuses in 11 countries, focus on a skills-based educational framework that use various educational technologies, like proprietary Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, to bring about significant learning outcomes for students.

Witty Group of Institutions has campuses in Mumbai, Udaipur and Bhilwara, where they offer international curricula like Cambridge IGCSE and A Levels, as well as Indian curricula like CBSE and ICSE.

