DUSU polls: ABVP announces names of probable candidates

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday announced the names of probable candidates for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections slated to be held on September 22. The RSS-affiliated student organisation said they will start pre-campaign for the polls from Monday. The probable candidates are Tushar Dedha, Vaibhav Chowdhary, Sushant Dhankar, Ashish Singh, Ankita Biswas, Muskan Bedi, Aparajita, and Rahul. Besides, Aman Kapasia, Himanshu Nagar, Sachin Baisala, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Saransh Bhati, Balkishan Chowdhary, Rishabh Chowdhary, Rishiraj Singh, and Akash Yadav are among the possible candidates, the students' group said in a statement.

"By dividing these student leaders into different groups, the pre-campaign of ABVP will start from Monday in all the 52 colleges and departments from where votes are to be cast in the DUSU elections. The ABVP has divided the DU colleges into seven zones, where they will hold wide-scale dialogue with the students," the statement said. ABVP Delhi state secretary Harsh Atri said that the organisation is fully prepared for the DUSU elections and that they will issue their manifesto soon. "ABVP will soon issue its manifesto for a responsible and effective DUSU on the basis of dialogue with the students," Atri said. Elections to the students' body of Delhi University are being held after a gap of three years. The DUSU elections were last held in 2019, and could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. According to a DU circular, September 12 is the last date for submitting of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers and publication of list of nominated candidates, whereas September 13 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of final list of candidates.

Day classes will cast their votes from 8.30am to 1pm and evening classes from 3pm to 7.30pm.

The date for counting of votes will be announced later, the circular said. The DUSU is the main representative body of students from most colleges and faculties. Besides, each college has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)