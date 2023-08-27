Left Menu

Acclaimed poet Jayant Mahapatra no more, Patnaik expresses deep sorrow

However, he returned it in 2015 to protest against rising intolerance in India.The author of Indian Summer and Hunger, considered as classics in modern Indian English literature, Mahapatra penned 27 books of poems, of which seven are in Odia language and the rest in English.Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief on the passing away of Mahapatra, describing him as a genius in both English and Odia literature.He had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 23:59 IST
Acclaimed poet Jayant Mahapatra no more, Patnaik expresses deep sorrow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent poet Jayanta Mahapatra passed away at a hospital in Odisha's Cuttack on Sunday, his family members said. He was 95.

Mahapatra, who was admitted at the SCB Medical College Hospital for treatment of pneumonia and other old age-relayed aliments, breathed his last on Sunday night.

His wife and son had predeceased him.

Born in Cuttack on October 22, 1928, Mahapatra was the first Indian poet to win the Sahitya Akademi award for English poetry. He was also conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2009. However, he returned it in 2015 to protest against “rising intolerance in India”.

The author of ‘Indian Summer’ and ‘Hunger’, considered as classics in modern Indian English literature, Mahapatra penned 27 books of poems, of which seven are in Odia language and the rest in English.

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief on the passing away of Mahapatra, describing him as a genius in both English and Odia literature.

“He had successfully elevated the reach of Odia literature to a wider circle. His intellect and knowledge was a guiding spirit for many youngsters to write in english literature.

“His mellifluous words will continue to weave their magic, reminding us of the power of human expression. The vivid imagery of his writings about daily life, particularly drawn from Cuttack, will always remain a rich encapsulation of Odia life,” Patnaik said in his condolence message.

Mahapatra’s funeral will take place on Monday with full state honours , the chief minister said.

The CM also wished peace and tranquility for the departed soul. Mahapatra’s prominent works also include ‘Relationship’, ‘Bare Face’ and ‘Shadow Space’. He experimented with prose, too. His published books of prose include ‘Green Gardener’, an anthology of short stories, and ‘Door of Paper: Essay and Memoirs’.

A teacher by profession, Mahapatra studied at Stewart School in Cuttack and completed his Masters in Physics from Patna University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Nandan Nilekani

Digital Public Infrastructure can help in climate adaptation, mitigation: Na...

 India
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023