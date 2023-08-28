Slapping incident: Kerala govt says it's ready to adopt boy from UP, offers him free education

The Left government in Kerala on Monday said it was ready to adopt the boy from the minority community in Uttar Pradesh who was seen being slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher -- in an incident brought to light through a video circulating on social media.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said the state government will provide the best education to the child if his parents agree.

''If his parents are willing, then the education department in Kerala is ready to adopt the child and provide him with the best education,'' Sivankutty told the media here.

Stating that the Left government and the people of Kerala strive to protect secular values, the minister added that a child from the violence-hit Manipur state is currently being provided education in a Kerala school.

The Left leader said the southern state thinks and acts in a progressive manner and pointed out that the omitted parts in the NCERT text books are being taught in the state through issuing additional text books in the schools.

Sivankutty had yesterday sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister seeking stern action against the culprits involved in the slapping case.

The video, which has gone viral on social media shows a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy for apparently not completing his homework, whom she is heard referring to as ''Mohammaden'' and also passing objectionable remarks against the community.

Sivankutty, in his letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, said that such an incident sets a dangerous precedent for impressionable young minds.

