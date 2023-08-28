Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi

Two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday. They said the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp of a school. Two boys filed separate complaints with the police alleging that they were sexually assaulted by five to six classmates, police said, adding two cases have been registered in this connection.

All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said the panel is issuing notices to the police and the school management for action in the matter.

''In a government school in Shahbad Dairy area, two 12 and 13-year-old boys were sexually assaulted by other boys from the same school. This is a very disgusting and scary matter. How is such a criminal mindset being created in children? FIR has been registered in the matter, notice is being issued to the police and the school for further action. Our team is with the victims and their families,'' she said in a post in Hindi on X.

