Left Menu

Kota suicides: Debt burden on parents troubling students, says Raj minister

Expressing concern over the increase in student suicides in Kota, a Rajasthan minister on Monday said the education loan burden on parents is one of the causes of stress among the aspirants and the Centre must formulate a policy so that parents dont have to borrow money for education.Two students, preparing for competitive exams in Kota, ended their lives on Sunday, in a span of four hours.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 15:53 IST
Kota suicides: Debt burden on parents troubling students, says Raj minister
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over the increase in student suicides in Kota, a Rajasthan minister on Monday said the education loan burden on parents is one of the causes of stress among the aspirants and the Centre must formulate a policy so that parents don't have to borrow money for education.

Two students, preparing for competitive exams in Kota, ended their lives on Sunday, in a span of four hours. According to authorities, 22 students have ended their lives so far in 2023 -- the highest for any year. Last year, the figure was 15.

"The pressure of studies is there. Apart from this, several students have the burden of their parents having borrowed money for their studies. So, if they fail, what will happen to their parents,'' Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi told reporters in Jaipur.

He said the students live away from their homes and parents and this too is an additional burden on them which leads to suicides.

''The central government should make a policy regarding coaching institutes. There should be a system wherein parents do not have to take loans as it puts too much pressure on the students to succeed,'' he said.

The students think, ''What will happen (to my family) if I do not succeed'' as their parents have taken huge loans to educate them, he said.

Over two lakh students move to Kota annually to prepare for competitive exams such as the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

Earlier, authorities in Kota asked coaching institutes to stop conducting routine tests of students preparing for NEET and other competitive exams for the next two months in the wake of suicides by a number of aspirants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023