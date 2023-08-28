Left Menu

Shell India appoints Mansi Madan Tripathy as new country chair

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 16:08 IST
Shell India appoints Mansi Madan Tripathy as new country chair
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)
  • Country:
  • India

Shell India on Monday announced the appointment of Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new country chair of the company, effective from October 1, 2023.

Tripathy will succeed Nitin Prasad who has been country chair since 2016, the company said in a statement.

''As Country Chair of Shell India, Mansi will oversee Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific. Mansi will relocate from Singapore to New Delhi, her home city, to take up the role,'' it said.

A graduate from the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Tripaty has an MBA in Marketing from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

Prior to this, she was vice president of Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific and has held other roles in the company, including managing director of Shell Lubricants India and country marketing officer.

She joined the company from Procter & Gamble in 2012, where she held several regional and global Director-level positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023