Singapore's Tamil Youth Festival returns for its third edition next month

To promote the Tamil language and culture among the younger members of the community in Singapore, the third edition of the Tamil Youth Festival will be held here from September 2-10, it was announced on Monday.

Tamil, along with Chinese, Malay and English are Singapore's four official languages.

''This year's festival will feature 10 programmes by 10 partners, as youths come together to promote the Tamil language in Singapore. From traditional performances to modern expressions of art, the festival will be a platform for talents to shine. All programmes presented will target students, youths and young adults below the age of 35," the Tamil Language Council (TLC) here said.

This year's theme is 'Azhagu' (beauty), as the TLC encourages partners to highlight the richness, magnificence, and beauty of the Tamil language.

"We believe that the Tamil Youth Festival is more than just a series of events; it is a gathering of like-minded individuals who share a common passion for our Tamil language," TLC chairman S Manogaran said.

"This festival not only celebrates our language but also promotes the creativity and potential of our youth, as they curate and present programmes for their peers. It also underscores their commitment to preserving and promoting our language. We invite everyone, especially the youths to join us in celebrating our vibrant culture and language," he said.

The event will have a variety of culture and literature-based performances, language-based workshops, and several competitions. There will be nine in-person programmes and one programme via Zoom.

"As we present the third year of the Tamil Youth Festival, we are very happy to witness how the Tamil organisations are stepping forward to create interesting and innovative experiences for our youths and students to participate or lead programmes," said Sundar Plavenderraj, a TLC member.

"The TLC encourages youths to continue playing active roles to celebrate our language, so Tamil can continue to remain relevant and vibrant for generations to come," he said.

The Tamil Language Council (TLC) was formed in 2000 and comprises representatives from the education sector, major community organisations, arts groups and the media. All members are appointed by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. The Tamil Youth Festival (TYF) was inaugurated in 2021.

