Left Menu

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms at Sangli district residential school

More than 160 students of a Maharashtra government-aided residential school were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in Sangli district, an official said on Monday.The condition of all the affected students, in the age group of five to 15 years, is stable and they are out of danger, the official said.The incident occurred at an ashram shala residential school for tribal students at Umdi in Jath tehsil on Sunday evening.After dinner, 169 students complained of vomiting and loose motions.

PTI | Sangli | Updated: 28-08-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 18:18 IST
Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms at Sangli district residential school
  • Country:
  • India

More than 160 students of a Maharashtra government-aided residential school were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning in Sangli district, an official said on Monday.

The condition of all the affected students, in the age group of five to 15 years, is stable and they are out of danger, the official said.

The incident occurred at an "ashram shala" (residential school for tribal students) at Umdi in Jath tehsil on Sunday evening.

''After dinner, 169 students complained of vomiting and loose motions. They were immediately rushed to government hospitals in the tehsil. Their condition is stable and they are out of danger,'' said district collector Raja Dayanidhi.

The collector has ordered an inquiry by the social welfare department into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023