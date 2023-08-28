Global Capability Centres set to grow by leaps and bounds in TN, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday exuded confidence that the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) would grow manifold in the state.

Inaugurating the technology centre of United Parcel Service (UPS), a global logistics leader, Stalin said he is happy that the new facility is set to employ rural youth by providing them skill training. Over 400 personnel are to be recruited to be engaged in high-end technology work at UPS's first ever technology centre in India.

He said since 2021, over 30 GCCs have established their greenfield or brownfield expansions in Tamil Nadu. The GCCs in Tamil Nadu have provided high-skilled job opportunities to 47,000 persons and it is a matter of joy, the Chief Minister added.

''I expect that in the next three to four years, the number of GCCs in Tamil Nadu will increase manifold,'' he said.

Quoting a report prepared by real estate services firm Cushman and Wakefield, he said Coimbatore has been ranked the first Tier-2 city for GCCs. It is considering factors such as availability of talent, ease of doing business and good governance.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over internship programmes in the UPS technology centre for students selected under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' state government scheme. He handed over internship offer letters to selected young persons.

'Naan Mudhalvan' (I am the first) is a skill development and employability facilitation programme, which was launched on March 1, 2022 by the Chief Minister on his birthday. The scheme encompasses skill development, identifying individual talent and nurturing it.

Stalin said US-based UPS, a Fortune 500 logistics major, setting up its technology centre at Porur here is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu and his government.

The Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu's GSDP (2022-23) is Rs 14,53,321 crore, which reflects 8.19 per cent growth at constant prices. ''Maharashtra has secured the first place in GSDP at current prices in 2021-22 and Tamil Nadu has attained the second spot.'' Underscoring his goal of making Tamil Nadu a USD 1 trillion dollar economy by 2030, Stalin said an English daily in its report has given ''confidence'' it is possible by or before the end of 2034.

The Chief Minister urged industry captains to utilise world-class amenities offered by the Industrial Innovation Centres established in government-run SIPCOT industrial parks in Sriperumbudur near here and Hosur.

A number of multinational companies have their GCCs -- technology centres -- in Chennai. Such centres, among other aspects, provide IT support and related infra-services.

A statement said the interns, following completion of internships, would be be able to secure ''high-tech jobs'' at the end of their training.

The Centre would employ 400 personnel in the first phase and UPS ''plans to undertake high-end technology work at the centre, adding significantly to the Tamil Nadu technology ecosystem and talent pool, especially in the niche areas of logistics, industrial engineering, software, research and development, artificial intelligence, and others.'' Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries-Investment Promotion and Commerce), S Krishnan and senior level executives of UPS took part.

