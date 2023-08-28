Rajasthan govt approves hike in minimum wages for labourers by Rs 26 per day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an increase in minimum wages for labourers by Rs 26 per day. This increase, which would be effective from January 1, 2023, comes just a few months before the state elections.

After the approval, an unskilled labourer will get Rs 285 per day (Rs 8,550 per month) instead of Rs 259, a semi-skilled labourer will get Rs 297 per day (Rs 8,910 per month) instead of Rs 271, a skilled labourer will get Rs 309 per day (Rs 9,270 per month) instead of Rs 283 and a highly skilled worker will get Rs 359 per day (Rs 10,770 per month) instead of Rs 333. It is noteworthy that the last increase of Rs 7 in minimum wages was implemented on July 1, 2021. According to an official statement, the state government is continuously taking important steps to provide economic and social support to workers. In another move, registered insured employees and their dependent families under the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Scheme of Rajasthan will also get the benefit of Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana under the ESI category.

Under this scheme, about 1.44 crore families are provided free health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.

According to the official statement, the chief minister has approved the inclusion of insured employees and their dependent families registered under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESI) in the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana under the ESI category, expanding the scope of beneficiaries under the scheme.

With this, a total of 51.85 lakh people, including 13.36 lakh employees and their 38.39 lakh family members currently registered under ESI, will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh under this scheme. The Rajasthan government has also given financial approval of Rs 11.16 crore for Human Resources for the development of the e-registration project of the Registration and Stamp Department.

The chief minister has also approved an additional budget provision of Rs 5 crore for the computerisation of the project and its related communication expenditure in the financial year 2023-24. With this approval, the work of the Registration and Stamp Department will become online, enabling the common man to register the property faster.

In another decision, the proposal to upgrade six government upper primary schools to higher secondary schools has also been approved. Gehlot has also given his nod to create 78 new posts for these schools.

