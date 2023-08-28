Economic growth under PM Modi created lakhs of jobs: Sonowal
Lakhs of employment opportunities have been created in the country due to the speed with which the economy is growing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.Handing over appointment letters to 287 candidates at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Guwahati as part of Rozgar Mela, he said such programmes are a step toward the fulfillment of the PMs commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.The government has been able to build a robust ecosystem of start-ups and entrepreneurship.
Handing over appointment letters to 287 candidates at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Guwahati as part of Rozgar Mela, he said such programmes are a step toward the fulfillment of the PM's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.
''The government has been able to build a robust ecosystem of start-ups and entrepreneurship. The youth of the country have become confident as the support provided by the government has enabled them to become competitive on the global stage,'' said Sonowal, the Shipping and Ports Minister.
He urged the youth of the country to take this opportunity to join the cause of nation-building as India moves ahead. Union MoS for Petroleum Rameswar Teli handed over appointment letters to 150 new recruits at BSF Frontier Headquarters in Masimpur near Silchar in Cachar district.
