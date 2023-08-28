Over 1 million vacancies active on National Career Service portal, says labour ministry

Over one million vacancies in private as well as public sector are active on the National Career Service (NCS) portal as of today, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said on Monday.

''Out of the one million active vacancies, about one third vacancies are notiﬁed for the selection of freshers, which would facilitate many young candidates to get employment opportunity just after their education,'' a labour ministry statement said.

In May this year, the number of live vacancies on the portal was 0.56 million. It increased to 0.76 million in June and stood at the same level in the following month.

According to the statement, a significant number of vacancies registered on NCS are related to job roles of technical support executives, sales executives, data entry operators, logistics executives, software engineers, and maintenance engineer, among others.

The NCS portal of the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) has registered more than one million active vacancies on 28th August, 2023, the statement said, adding that these vacancies have been reported by employers in the public sector as well as in private sector.

Vacancies on the portal are mobilised through direct reporting by the employers and through API integration with various private job portals, it stated.

The increase in number of vacancies spanning across diverse sectors indicates a boost in employment opportunities in the country.

About 51 pe per cent of the active vacancies have been reported in the finance and insurance sector and 13 per cent in transport and storage space.

Sectors like operations & support, IT & communication, manufacturing etc., which together contributed approximately 12 per cent of the vacancies, have also registered a surge in vacancies during June-August 2023.

Employment opportunities may increase with the expected demand during the ensuing festival season taking the active vacancies in NCS portal to its new high.

Out of the total active vacancies, 38 per cent were posted for the selection of candidates on all-India basis whereas 18 per cent vacancies were for the requirement in several states. The remaining vacancies are for state-specific requirement.

NCS has also achieved another milestone of registering more than 1.5 million employers with the portal.

A majority (68 per cent) of the employers are from the service activities, followed by the manufacturing sector (26 per cent).

NCS portal seeks to provide services like job search, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses etc. to job seekers and help employers in finding right candidates with the required skill sets.

