Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh govt to recruit 597 candidates under Group-I, II posts

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 28-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt to recruit 597 candidates under Group-I, II posts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued an order to fill 597 vacant posts under Group-I and Group-II services across various departments in the state.

Of the 597 vacancies that have arisen, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will be filling up 89 vacancies in the Group-I category while the other 508 posts belong to Group-II category.

''Government hereby permits the department-wise and post-wise recruitment…to be taken up by the APPSC for 597 posts,'' said principal secretary Chiranjivi Choudhary in the order.

As many as 12 deputy collectors, 18 assistant commissioners (sales tax) and 26 sub-divisional police officers among other posts are expected to be recruited under Group-I services.

Similarly, 161 assistant section officers, 114 deputy tehsildars and 150 excise sub-inspectors among others are expected to be recruited under the Group-II category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
2
Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

Gandas slips to T-67 in Prague

 Czechia
3
One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

One dead, 57 injured in deadly explosions at gas station in Romania 

 Romania
4
Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential to skin health – new research

Acne bacteria trigger cells to produce fats, oils and other lipids essential...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023