Maharashtra: Recruitment drive for 11k health department posts to start soon, says Tanaji Sawant

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday said almost 11,000 posts in the C and D categories in various government hospitals and health institutions will be filled soon.These posts are of nurses, technical and non technical staff, as per officials.The earlier recruitment drive for these posts, when Rajesh Tope was health minister, were caught up in alleged irregularities and the process had to be put on hold, he said.The state health department is going to fill 10,949 seats through this recruitment drive.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 21:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Monday said almost 11,000 posts in the C and D categories in various government hospitals and health institutions will be filled soon.

These posts are of nurses, technical and non technical staff, as per officials.

The earlier recruitment drive for these posts, when Rajesh Tope was health minister, were caught up in alleged irregularities and the process had to be put on hold, he said.

''The state health department is going to fill 10,949 seats through this recruitment drive. There are 60 different types of posts in the C and D categories including nurses, technical staff and non-technical staff. With this, the state will be able to fill almost all the posts in C and D categories in all the government hospitals,'' Sawant said.

The details of the recruitment drive will announced soon, he added.

