EducationUSA fair held in Pune to give students, parents info about colleges, varsities, courses in USA

EducationUSA at the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) hosted an in-person fair here in Pune in collaboration with the US Embassy that provided an opportunity to students and parents to know about various courses offered by colleges and universities as well as opportunities to study in the United States.

EducationUSA is the official source of information about US higher education and member of the US Department of State's network of over 430 international student advising centres worldwide.

The fair, held at a hotel here on Monday, offered several graduate and post graduate courses from various streams and disciplines.

There are eight EducationUSA fairs taking place in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru from August 26 to September 3.

''Students and their parents showed up to the fair today and got the chance to interact with representatives of more than 30 colleges and universities from USA. They got the opportunity to know about the wide range of courses offered by these institutes,'' said Sita Raiter, the US Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate, Mumbai.

''One of the hallmarks of US education is interdisciplinary and flexibility, and the representatives of these US education institutes are explaining some of the popular courses such as computer science, business management, life and physical sciences, data sciences, AI, psychology, humanities, liberal arts, and several other courses,'' she said.

Currently more than 200,000 Indian students are pursuing education in the US and in 2022 alone, the US Mission to India issued 125,000 student visas to Indian students, which was the highest so far, she said.

