MP: Doctors to get 7th Pay Commission scale with effect from 2016, time bound increments, says CM Chouhan

MP: Doctors to get 7th Pay Commission scale with effect from 2016, time bound increments, says CM Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that doctors of medical colleges across the state will get 7th Pay Commission pay scale with effect from January 1, 2016 as well as time bound salary increments.

Time-bound-pay scales will be given to doctors of all departments, and salary increment will be given in five, ten and fifteen years without the compulsion of promotion, he said.

''Medical college doctors will also get Seventh Pay Commission scale from January 1, 2016,'' Chouhan said while addressing a function after inaugurating a 2000-bed hospital with an emergency medicine department worth Rs 482 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones of medical facilities worth Rs 245 crore in the Gandhi Medical College that houses the redesigned heritage Hamidia hospital complex here, which dates back to the 18th century.

''Anomalies in Non Practicing Allowance (NPA) computation will be set right. Doctors on contract will also get the same facilities as contract workers. Doctors of all departments will get equal salary for equal work. The compulsory service related bond amount of medical students in rural areas will be rationalized,'' Chouhan said.

He said the pay scale of assistant professors in medical colleges will be rectified and rules for shifting of 11 nursing homes of the city will be simplified.

MP Medical Education Officer Vishvas Sarang said Chouhan was tirelessly working to upgrade health services, and cited the introduction of the MBBS course education in Hindi language, which is a first for any state in the country.

Sarang said health services in the country have improved drastically following the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the number of medical colleges was increasing rapidly in Madhya Pradesh. Polls are set to be held at the end of the year in MP.

