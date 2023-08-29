Left Menu

University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

PTI | Chapelhill | Updated: 29-08-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2023 00:01 IST
University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UNC)
  • Country:
  • United States

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent out an alert on Monday afternoon warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urged people to go inside and avoid windows.

Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the report.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence on campus. Classes started last week at the state's flagship university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

Gandas shoots 68 on final day, ends T-60 in Prague

 Netherlands
2
Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board

 India
3
Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster: Microsoft President on AI regulations

Not possible to slow tech pace, answer is in safeguards, laws to move faster...

 India
4
"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments on lunar surface

"10 days left, race against time now..." ISRO scientists monitor experiments...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Brilliance: What Sets Highly Creative People Apart

Unveiling the Vital Role of Ancient Technology in Sustaining Space Missions

Disappear Online: Your Ultimate Guide to Wiping Your Digital Presence

Boost Your Connection: A Step-by-Step Guide to Upgrading PC or Laptop Wi-Fi

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023