University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent out an alert on Monday afternoon warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urged people to go inside and avoid windows.

Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the report.

Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence on campus. Classes started last week at the state's flagship university.

