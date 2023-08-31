Left Menu

Bengal guv sets helpline to address students' grievances

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2023
Bengal guv sets helpline to address students' grievances
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of state universities, has decided to discharge the duties of interim vice-chancellors of all the varsities where full-time VCs are yet to be appointed and help students obtain degree certificates and other documents, Raj Bhawan officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, students facing problems can mail their grievances to amnesaamne.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or contact peace room at 03322001642.

''They can also meet the governor at the Raj Bhawan or during his tours in circuit houses after online registration under the ‘amnesamne’ programme. The governor will also pay frequent visits to the universities to meet the students,” a Raj Bhawan official said.

In a related development, Raj Kumar Kothari has been appointed as officiating vice-chancellor of the West Bengal State University.

