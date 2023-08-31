Haryana: Watchman hangs self at Jind govt school, principal, 2 teachers booked

A 57-year-old watchman at a government school in Karsindhu village of Jind in Haryana allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself, police said.

According to police, Rishipal, of Mandi Kalan village of Uchana block, worked as a sweeper-cum-watchman at the Government Senior Secondary School in Karasindhu village. He was found hanging in a school room on Thursday.

Uchana station in-charge Ravindra said that on the basis of the suicide note found near Rishipal's body, and the complaint of his son, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against three teachers, including the principal. The matter is being investigated by police.

In his suicide note, Rishipal wrote he was being harassed by the principal of the school, Chudia Ram, and teachers Dharampal and Harkesh Shastri, said police.

