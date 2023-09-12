Afghanistan: Human rights ‘in a state of collapse’, warns Türk
UN News | Updated: 12-09-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 21:25 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Afghanistan
Over 700 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from Iran
Mass migration of artists under Taliban hampered artistic growth in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: WHO announces second round of polio vaccination campaign in six provinces
No buildings for schools in Ajristan district of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province: Report