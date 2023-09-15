Aura Profile Management Services Hosts Convocation Event in Goa, Honoring Exceptional Individuals Including 11-Year-Old Child Prodigy in Astrology

New Delhi (India), September 15: Aura Profile Management Services (APMS), a distinguished organization renowned for celebrating excellence and achievement, proudly hosted an unforgettable Convocation Event on September 9 in the picturesque coastal city of Goa. This grand celebration was a testament to the outstanding accomplishments of individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and brilliance in their respective fields. Event Highlights: Honorary Doctorate Awards: The event commenced with the prestigious presentation of Honorary Doctorate Awards to accomplished individuals. These honorees received recognition from esteemed International Universities and were conferred with the revered title of ''Dr'' for their exceptional contributions in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, Chief Guest, and Guests of Honors including Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan (Indian Army), Professor RC Kuhad (Former Vice Chancellor of Central University of Haryana and Member UGC), Devendra Singh (Founder, Siddhivinayak Hospital), Varun Yadav (SKD University, Rajasthan) and others. Here is a list of a few distinguished candidates who were awarded Honorary Doctorates: MANOJ DATHAN M PHD HONORARY IN EDUCATION SHIBU B PHD HONORARY IN SOCIAL SERVICE DR. NIRAKAR LENKA PHD HONORARY IN Lama Fera, Lama Tai Qi, Lama Vastu, and Lama Yogmaya RAJESHWARAN JAYACHANDRAN PHD HONORARY IN Social Work ANKIT BATRA PHD HONORARY IN Occult Science DR. SADHRAM RANA PHD(HON) In Medical Health Care DR.RAMASHANKER NAGPURE PHD(HON) In Medical Health Care & Counselling ARIPIRALA YOGANANDA SASTRY PHD HONORARY IN Astrology and Vaastu CHANDRAKANT UTTAMRAO NAIKWADE HONORARY PHD IN Physics (Material Science) SANJAY KUMAR NAIDU HONORARY Phd in Psychology & Social Work KALAPPA P B PHD HONORARY IN Lama Fera, Lama Tai Qi, Lama Vastu, Lama Yogmaya, and Hypno Therapy SUKANT MISHRA PHD HONORARY IN Business Training DR. SURAJ TEJKUMAR KARWADE HONORARY PHD IN Education and Social Work TAHIR ABBAS Honorary Doctrate in Occupational Health Safety Environmental Management SUNIL GAJANAN BURAN PHD HONORARY IN INDIAN HISTORY DURGADAS MODAK PHD IN Human Resource Management BAZARU SRINIVASARAO PHD HONORARY IN TRANSPORT FIELD AND SERVICES VARGHESE THOMAS PHD HONORARY IN Language Education SANJAY NAMDEV SONAJKAR HONOURARY P.H.D IN SOCIAL WORK ( Environment and Cleanliness ) The event took an exceptional turn as an 11-year-old child prodigy, Aripirala Yogananda Sastry was honored with an Honorary Doctorate for his exceptional knowledge in Astrology. This young genius, who has demonstrated remarkable expertise in the field of astrology (reading horoscopes and performing Vedic rituals), serves as a shining example of exceptional talent emerging at a young age. Book Release: Alongside the Honorary Doctorate presentations, a significant literary milestone was achieved with the release of an enlightening book authored by one of the distinguished awardees. This book promises to provide invaluable insights and knowledge to a global audience. Prominent Awards: In addition to Honorary Doctorates, the event featured the presentation of various prominent awards like The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial Foundation (SVPMF) Award, acknowledging individuals for their extraordinary contributions in diverse fields, including science, technology, arts, and humanitarian efforts. The Convocation Event provided a platform for the honorees to share their journeys, experiences, and expertise with the audience, serving as a source of inspiration for aspiring individuals and reinforcing a culture of excellence. Aura Profile Management Services remains dedicated to recognizing and celebrating excellence in all forms. The organization extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees and expresses gratitude to the esteemed Chief Guests and Guest of Honors who graced the event with their presence. About Aura Profile Management Services (APMS) Aura Profile Management Services (APMS) is a profile management company with a dedicated team of marketing and PR experts. They specialize in image building, reputation, and portfolio management through honorary doctorates, awards, prestigious memberships, book publications, comprehensive digital profiles (including websites, Wikipedia pages, and press releases in top publications), and media coverage. Their portfolio management services are designed to boost your presence, elevate your status, and position you as a renowned figure in your field, whether it's business, education, social work, the film industry, sports, or more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)