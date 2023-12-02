Maharasthra's first industrial training institute for disabled persons inaugurated in Latur

The first Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for disabled persons was inaugurated at Harangul near here on Saturday.

Skills development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the institute virtually.

The institute, named Samvedna ITI, will start admitting students from June 2024. Digambar Dalvi, director of the state Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore for the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new identity to the persons with disability by coining the term `Divyang' which changed people's outlook towards them, and this institute will be a guiding light for Divyang people.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode said the ITI will help disabled persons become part of the mainstream society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)