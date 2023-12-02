Left Menu

Maharasthra's first industrial training institute for disabled persons inaugurated in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-12-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 02-12-2023 22:49 IST
Maharasthra's first industrial training institute for disabled persons inaugurated in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The first Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for disabled persons was inaugurated at Harangul near here on Saturday.

Skills development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha inaugurated the institute virtually.

The institute, named Samvedna ITI, will start admitting students from June 2024. Digambar Dalvi, director of the state Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore for the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Lodha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new identity to the persons with disability by coining the term `Divyang' which changed people's outlook towards them, and this institute will be a guiding light for Divyang people.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode said the ITI will help disabled persons become part of the mainstream society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023